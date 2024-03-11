Eleven Warriors FC reduce top gap in NWFD Footbal League



OPUWO: Eleven Warriors Football Club (FC) defeated league favourites KK Palace 4-1 at Grootfontein’s Omulunga Stadium on Sunday, reducing the gap at the top of the Northwest First Division (NWFD) Football League.

However, before overcoming KK Palace on Sunday, Eleven Warriors FC experienced the same fate on Saturday, losing to the revived African Motto by a single goal. KK Palace however won away from home against Touch and Go 1-0 in Otavi.

Oshikuku Young Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Golden Bees, while Ongwediva City and Outjo Football Academy (OFA) drew 0-0.

Young Chiefs beat Onambula United 2-0, while Golden Bigs defeated Khuse Lions 1-0 on Saturday.

On Sunday, relegation-threatened OFA defeated Oshikuku Young Stars 1-0, while Golden Bees and Ongwediva United drew 0-0. African Motto, who were at the bottom of the log standings last weekend, have now moved out of the relegation zone after a 5-0 thrashing of Touch and Go in Otavi, while Golden Bigs and Onambula United drew 2-2, and Young Chiefs

were defeated 2-0 by Khuse Lions in Oshakati.

The race is still on in the NWFD’s 12-team race, with any of the top four teams still having a chance to win the championship at the end of the season. Only four points separate the first and fourth-placed teams.

Despite losing to Eleven Warriors on Sunday, KK Palace remains the league leader with 26 points after 13 games played. Eleven Warriors, who appeared to be a real challenger, are two points behind KK Palace in second place. Golden Bees and Onambula United are still in the fight, with 22 points apiece in third and fourth place.

Young Chiefs and Golden Bigs are in fifth and sixth place, respectively, with 19 points, and they, too, are not far from the championship dream. Ongwediva City is in seventh place with 18 points, followed by Khuse Lions in eighth and Oshikuku in ninth, both with 16 points.

The revived African Motto, who appear to have rediscovered their feet, has risen two places up to the tenth place with 14 points, leaving OFA and Touch and Go

in the relegation zone with 13 and eight points respectively.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency