Election 2024: DCOP Waabu’s statements do not represent us – PoliceTunisia holds world powers responsible for ongoing massacres in Gaza

The Ghana Police Service has disassociated itself from statements made by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Gabriel Prince Waabu concerning Election Day security.

DCOP Waabu in a panel discussion on JoyNews on Monday, February 19, 2024, said Election Day security would be handled by the Police with support from other security services in exception of the Armed Forces.

The Police Service described the comments as unfounded, adding that, they did not represent the position of the Ghana Police Service.

A statement signed and issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, rendered an apology to the Armed Forces for the statement and said the conduct of the officer was being subjected to internal disciplinary processes.

It said that under the National Elections Security Taskforce Architecture, the Ghana Police Service worked with all other security services, including the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure peace, security, law and order, before, during and after elec

tions.

‘The approach to the 2024 General Election will be no different,’ the statement said.

The statement appealed to the public to continue supporting the Police and other sister security agencies as they worked together to deepen Ghana’s democratic values during the 2024 elections and beyond.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Tunisia denounced the “inertia” of the UN Security Council, which has failed to play its essential role in maintaining international peace and security.

It also condemned its policy of double standards and its failure to put an end to the irresponsible use of the veto, which gave the green light to the Zionist entity to massacre innocent Palestinians, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

Tunisia held the world powers responsible for the genocide perpetrated by the Zionist entity against the Palestinians for over four months, accusing them of violating human rights and international law.

It warned of the “catastrophic” consequences of the ongoing Zionist massacres on the future of the Palestinian people and the entire region.

Tunisia reiterated its “unconditional” support for the Palestinian people in their struggle to regain their legitimate rights to establish an independent and sovereign state with Al-Quds as its capital, according to the same statement.

A US veto on Tu

esday blocked the adoption of an Algerian-sponsored draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as the humanitarian situation in the besieged Gaza Strip deteriorates as a result of continued Zionist shelling and military operations.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse