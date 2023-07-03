Elderly woman dies unexpectedly at Otjiwarongo service station

A 72-year-old woman collapsed and died unexpectedly at a service station in Otjiwarongo on Friday.

The spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, told Nampa on Sunday that the woman was travelling by bus from Katima Mulilo to Windhoek.

She has been identified as Ailine Mawere.

According to Shikwambi, Mawere allegedly collapsed and fell on the stairs of the bus around 03h32 while attempting to disembark to use the bathroom during a stopover at a service station in Otjiwarongo.

“The deceased was immediately rushed to Otjiwarongo State Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said Shikwambi.

A post-mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

The next of kin of the deceased have been notified.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency