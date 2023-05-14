El Ghriba Synagogue in Djerba reopens (Perez Trabelsi)

The El Ghriba Synagogue reopened its doors to visitors on Sunday after four days of closure following Tuesday night’s criminal assault.

“This week, the synagogue will be open to worshippers and tourists in the morning,” said Perez Trabelsi, president of the Jewish community of Djerba. Normal opening hours will then resume, he added.

The El Ghriba synagogue is being reopened at the request of local residents and foreign visitors, he said. “This historic building, which is 2,600 years old, must be preserved so that it remains a landmark for visitors from all over the world.

Khoudhir Haniya, who is in charge of the Ghriba said visitors to the synagogue have not stopped demanding its reopening in the past four days. “Residents of various hotel units on the island came out in large numbers today to express their solidarity.

Built in the 6th century BC, historians say the synagogue is the oldest in Africa. It is a “strong identity marker” for Tunisian Jews because of the annual pilgrimage organised there.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse