Efforts underway to put out flames in Jendouba, evacuees back home

Significant progress was made in efforts to put out flames which erupted in Fernana, Balta-Bou Aouane and Ain Draham, Local Civil Protection Director in Jendouba Adel Abidi told TAP. Civil protection in coordination with forestry officers and volunteer citizens are carrying out cooling operations and batttling the last pockets of fire, he added. The Regional Disaster Management Committee reported that some 28 families evacuated Sunday in a precautionary move had returned to their homes on Monday. Over 50 ha of forest in the communities of Sechwala, Abda, Farouha, Athamania and Argoub Rihane had been burnt, Head of Jendouba forest district Lotfi Hmaidi said.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse