Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital organises send-off ceremony for 2021-2023 retireesTeen allegedly rapes woman after buying her alcoholPalestinian cinema in spotlight at 6th Gabes Cinema Fen festival

The Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH) in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, has organised a send-off ceremony for its former staff who retired from active service between 2021 and 2023.

The ceremony was to honour and show appreciation to the 35 senior and junior retirees for their dedication, professionalism and exceptional contributions towards achieving the Hospital’s organisational goals throughout their years of services.

Each of them was presented with a citation, in addition to double-door, and table-top refrigerators for some of them, while others also got smart television sets.

Dr Joseph Kojo Tambil, the ENRH Medical Director, speaking during the ceremony congratulated the retirees for making a difference in the lives of the people they served during their illustrious careers.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of the Hospital’s management team to them for their long service, commitment and hard work to the Hospital and the country.

He said: ‘Today’s ceremony is for us to celebrate our colleague

s who have served this Hospital, the Ghana Health Service and indeed the Western Region for so many years and reached the compulsory age of retirement. We say we are grateful for your invaluable service.’

Speaking on welfare of current staff, Dr Tambil noted that management was taking steps to put in place good and favourable working conditions to help motivate them to work diligently and give off their best for the Hospital.

Mr Alfred O. Hughes, Chairman for the occasion, urged the retirees to take good care of themselves and engage in activities that would keep them healthy, saying; ‘retirement is not retardation.’

Madam Angelina Sagoe, one of the retirees, on behalf of her colleagues expressed gratitude to the management and staff of the ENRH for showing them love and sharing their joy.

She asked the current staff to continue to work tirelessly to leave good legacies when they also reached their retirement age.

A 19-year-old allegedly raped a 24-year-old woman after buying her and two other friends alcohol at Omuntele village in the Oshikoto Region.

The Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator in the region, Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo on Sunday said the incident happened on Friday around 20h00.

‘It is alleged that the suspect was with the victim at the Omuntele location together with her two other female friends, then the suspect bought alcohol and they drank together and while drinking, one of the ladies told the victim that the suspect wanted to talk to her,’ reported Ekandjo.

He said that after a short while the victim went to the toilet, and the suspect followed her into the toilet where the victim was rescued by two men who were present there.

‘After that, the suspect, victim, and two female friends went on their way home till they reached the victim’s house and the victim went into the house and collected cooked beans and gave them to the suspect and friends,’ reported Ekandjo.

He sai

d the two friends left but the suspect remained behind, after that he grabbed the victim but she overpowered him and fled and the suspect chased the victim up to the neighbours’ mahangu field.

‘The suspect grabbed her again, stripped off his clothes, and laid her on the ground and the victim screamed for help but nobody came to her rescue and the suspect managed to have sexual intercourse with the victim under coercive circumstances,’ reported Ekandjo.

The victim afterwards ran into the neighbour’s house to report the matter.

It is further alleged that the suspect offered to pay her N.dollars 200 to have sex with her.

It is also alleged that the suspect bit her on the cheek and arm whereby she sustained open wounds.

The suspect was arrested and he will appear before the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of rape and assault as the investigation continues.

Tunis: The 6th edition of the Gabes Cinema Fen festival to be held on April 27-May 1, will focus on contemporary Palestinian cinema and its history through the works of foreign directors who tell the story of the resistance of the Palestinian people and the struggle of other peoples, the festival’s management announced in a press release on Saturday.

In this edition, the festival has chosen a programme that aims to be “attuned to the reality that goes beyond any imagination and proposes to show what cinema has been able to achieve in the face of disasters, with an emphasis on de-colonial cinema,” according to the same source.

This edition is intended to be a platform for dialogue, sharing and thought on the history of the image and the visual arts, says the festival’s management.

