Education Minister expresses his department’s will to anchor human rights culture within schools

In his meeting with President of the Arab Institute for Human Rights Abdelbasset Ben Hassen, Education Minister Mohamed Ali Boughdiri, Tuesday expressed his department’s will to anchor the culture of human rights among educators and students.

During the meeting, which was held at the ministry’s headquarters, Boughdiri affirmed that the Education Ministry has made available all material resources so as to disseminate the culture of human rights, adding that «the universal values and citizenship rights within schools will help fight various social problems.”

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse