Ecuadoreans vote for new president in election marred by candidate’s murder

Ecuadoreans go to the polls on Sunday to choose a new president and legislature they hope will lead the country out of a spiral of violence and economic troubles, after a campaign darkened by bloodshed.

Candidates have pledged to fight sharp increases in crime, which the current government blames on drug gangs, and improve the struggling economy, whose woes have caused an uptick in unemployment and migration.

Security has taken centre stage in the contest since the Aug. 9 murder of anti-corruption candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a former investigative journalist and lawmaker, who was gunned down while leaving a campaign event.

Six suspects, all Colombians police say belong to criminal gangs, are being held in the murder. Another suspect died of injuries sustained in the shootout.

Other candidates have reported attacks against them, though in several cases police have said that violence was not directed at the hopefuls themselves.

Also on Sunday’s ballot are two environmental referendums – both expected to pass – which could block mining in a forest near Quito and development of an oil block in the Amazon.

The 13 million-strong electorate will also choose 137 members of the national assembly. Voting is mandatory for those between 18 and 65 and authorities have said 100,000 police and military will guard polling places.

A candidate needs 50% of the vote, or 40% if they are 10 points ahead of their nearest rival, to win in a first round. Otherwise, a second round will take place on Oct. 15.

