ECOWAS is committed to justifying its relevance for member states’ citizens- Deputy Director

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) is committed to justifying its relevance and benefits to the citizens of member states.

Mr Wilson Adja-Kwesi, Deputy Director, Regional Integration Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, gave the assurance when he led a team of officials from the Ministry, to pay a courtesy call on Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister at Techiman on Friday.

The visit preceded a one-day workshop organised by the Ministry in collaboration with Media Response, a non-governmental organisation and the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council, to educate stakeholders on the role of ECOWAS in providing the needed peace in the West African sub-region.

Mr Adja-Kwesi said the purpose of the visit alongside the workshop was part of efforts by ECOWAS to engage stakeholders to help in promoting peace and development among the people in member states.

Mr Adu-Gyan commended the team for the visit, saying that ECOWAS had created fertile grounds to promote protocols that allowed for free movement of citizens from one member state to the other, to engage in all manner of developmental activities.

He called for the commitment of stakeholders, including civil society groups, security services, religious bodies and traditional authorities to support the ECOWAS to achieve its goals for the purpose of promoting development of the citizens of its member states.

Source: Ghana News Agency