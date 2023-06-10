ECN requests presentation of three dormant parties

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) is requesting for the presentation of three dormant political parties since the 2014 elections, before 30 June 2023.

A media release issued on Friday by ECN said the parties, the Democratic Coalition of Namibia (DCN), Federal Convention of Namibia (FCN) and Namibia Democratic Movement for Change (DMC) have not been participating in any elections since 2014, though still registered with the ECN.

“The commission hereby requests the authorised representatives of these political parties or any member with vested interest in these political parties to contact ECN before 30 June 2023,” it said.

It noted that ECN has the right to cancel any registration of a political party if it at any time after registration fails to participate in and promote elections as contemplated in section 135 of the Electoral Act.

“ECN provides every citizen of Namibia a right to establish and join a political party or organisation of his/her choice. Political parties must be able to participate in and promote elections as per the principles provided for in the Electoral Act of 2014,” the statement said.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency