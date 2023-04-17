EC sets May 23 for Kumawu by-election

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set May 23, 2023 for the by-election in the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The by-election, which is accordance with Article 112 (5) of the Constitution, as amended, follows the death of Mr Philip Basoah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

Mr Basoah, a former District Chief Executive for Kumawu and a third term MP on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, passed on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

A statement issued and signed by Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC, said the Commission would receive nominations for the by-election at its Sekyere Kumawu District Office from May 2, 2023 to May 5, 2023.

It said the Commission would receive the nominations from 0900hours to 1200hours and 1400hours to 1700 hours on each day.

The EC said candidates were required to download the Nomination Forms from the Commission’s website (www.ec.gov.gh) from April 14, 2023 to May 5, 2023.

The Commission has pegged the filing fee for the election at GHS10,000.

‘A prospective Candidate may personally deliver or cause to be delivered on his/her behalf by either the Proposer or Seconder of his/her Nomination, the completed Nomination Forms to the Returning Officer at the Sekyere Kumawu District Office of the Commission, on the dates and times stated above.

‘The Nomination Forms for each Candidate shall be witnessed by the signature or mark of two registered voters, as Proposer and Seconder, and supported by eighteen other registered voters in the Constituency as assenting to the Nominations,’ the Commission said.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are preparing feverishly for the by-election.

Whereas the NDC has already selected a candidate for the election, the NPP is expected to hold its primaries on Sunday, April 23, 2023, to select a candidate to contest on the ticket of the party.

Source: Ghana News Agency