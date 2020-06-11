Ebola virus disease – Democratic Republic of the Congo: Disease outbreak news, 11 June 2020

No new confirmed cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) have been reported in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu Provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo since 27 April 2020 (Figure 1).

The source of infection of the cluster reported in April 2020 remains unconfirmed.

From 4 to 10 June 2020, an average of 3357 alerts were reported per day, of which 3346 (over 99%) were investigated within 24 hours. Of these, an average of 545 alerts were validated as suspected cases each day, requiring specialized care and laboratory testing to rule-out EVD. The number of reported and validated alerts has remained stable in recent weeks. Timely testing of suspected cases continues to be provided from eight laboratories. From 1 to 7 June 2020, 3130 samples were tested including 2421 blood samples from alive, suspected cases; 331 swabs from community deaths; and 378 samples from re-tested patients. Overall, the number of samples tested by the laboratories increased by 4% compared to the previous week.

As of 9 June 2020, a total of 3463 EVD cases, including 3317 confirmed and 146 probable cases have been reported, of which 2280 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 66%), and 1171 have recovered. Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 57% (n\=1970) were female, 29% (n\=1002) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (n\=171) were health care workers.

Handover of outbreak response and surveillance activities from the central government and International partners to the Provincial Health Department (DPS) started on 1 June and is ongoing.

For information about the EVD outbreak in Équateur Province see the WHO Regional Office for Africa Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report issued 9 June 2020.

Public health response

For further information about public health response actions by the Ministry of Health, WHO, and partners, please refer to the latest situation reports published by the WHO Regional Office for Africa:

• Ebola situation reports: Democratic Republic of the Congo

WHO risk assessment – North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri Provinces

On 14 April 2020, WHO revised the risk assessment for this event from High to Moderate at the national and regional levels, while the risk level remained Low at the global level. The risk assessment will be continuously reassessed in the coming days based on available and shared information.

For further information, please see the Statement on the meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee for Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 14 April 2020

WHO advice

WHO advises against any restriction of travel to, and trade with, the Democratic Republic of the Congo based on the currently available information regarding this EVD outbreak. Any requirements for certificates of Ebola vaccination are not a reasonable basis for restricting movement across borders or the issuance of visas for travellers to/from the affected countries. WHO continues to closely monitor and, if necessary, verify travel and trade measures in relation to this event. Currently, no country has implemented travel measures that significantly interfere with international traffic to and from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in relation to this EVD outbreak. Travellers should seek medical advice before travel and should practise good hygiene. Further information is available in the WHO recommendations for international traffic related to the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Source: World Health Organization