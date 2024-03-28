EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited Granted Full Regulatory Licence from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA)

EBC Financial Group strengthens its global presence with full CIMA licence, underscoring the group’s commitment to stringent global regulatory standards

EBC Financial Group – CIMA Full Regulatory License

HONG KONG, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EBC Financial Group (EBC Group or EBC) is pleased to announce that its Cayman Islands subsidiary, EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited, has been awarded a full Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) licence. This significant achievement marks a major advancement in EBC’s global regulatory portfolio, following its existing accreditations from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Within CIMA’s strict regulatory framework, EBC will offer more comprehensive financial services, including trusts, securities, futures, and funds, specifically catering to retail, professional, high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.

List of EBC Financial Group Full Regulatory Licenses

The Cayman Islands, recognized as a premier offshore financial centre, gathers 90% of the world’s banks and over 85% of hedge funds. CIMA, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, is renowned for its rigorous standards and comprehensive oversight, mirroring the UK’s legal framework. Strict information disclosure, client fund protection, and compliance management requirements ensure the integrity and stability of the financial sector.

Among the Global Elite with Full Licensing

Since its establishment, CIMA has issued only a limited number of full regulatory licences. In the past two years, only four entities have passed the audit. EBC Group stands as one of the very few firms to have secured the coveted full regulatory licence.

EBC Group, having undergone stringent scrutiny, secured a full regulatory licence, granting EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited comprehensive permissions in dealing, arranging, managing, and advising, all under CIMA’s strictest regulations, including the Securities Investment Business (SIB) framework. EBC adheres to these requirements, ensuring comprehensive investor fund security.

Before receiving the full regulatory licence from CIMA, EBC held two top global regulatory licences: EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd is authorized and regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

The full regulatory licence issued by CIMA consolidates EBC’s position as a global top-tier financial group, promotes cross-jurisdictional asset allocation, and provides more comprehensive framework support for expanding global services.

EBC Group holds the highest-level Corporate Banking Account with Barclays, providing equal fund security under different regulatory bodies. Consistent with EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited’s strict adherence to the FCA’s CASS rules, EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited rigorously complies with CIMA’s client fund protection regulations. Client funds are independently safeguarded at Barclays UK, enjoying the same AAA-level security protection.

Future Directions:

EBC Group is set to explore new horizons and expand its diversified and innovative services globally. Looking ahead, EBC will adhere to its original intention, strictly abide by CIMA’s high standards, ensure that investors enjoy a compliant trading environment, and thus build a safer regulatory protection mechanism to promote industry trust and information transparency.

For more information on EBC Financial Group, please visit: https://www.ebc.com/.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in the esteemed financial district of London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services that includes financial brokerage, asset management, and comprehensive investment solutions. With offices strategically located in prominent financial centres, such as Sydney, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok, Limassol and more, EBC caters to a diverse clientele of professional, individual and institutional investors worldwide.

Recognised by multiple awards, EBC prides itself on adhering to the highest levels of ethical standards and international regulation. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd is regulated by Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA).

At the core of EBC Group are seasoned professionals with over 30 years of profound experience in major financial institutions, having adeptly navigated through significant economic cycles from the Plaza Accord to the 2015 Swiss franc crisis. EBC champions a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor engagement is treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

Media Contact:

Douglas Chew

+6011 3196 6887

douglas.chew@ebc.com

