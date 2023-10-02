“EasyJet” willing to contribute to development of Tunisian tourist destination in various European markets (CEO)

British multinational “easyJet” has expressed its willingness to cooperate with the Tunisian side to promote Tunisia as a tourist destination in various European markets. A British delegation led by CEO Johan Lundgren stressed at a meeting with Minister of Tourism Mohamed Moez Belhassen on Monday the possibility of increasing the number of tourists visiting Tunisia, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism. The delegation reaffirmed its belief in Tunisia’s great tourist, cultural and historical potential, as well as its geographical location, which makes it a sought-after and distinctive destination, especially in Europe. Discussions focused on ways to strengthen cooperation to develop the Tunisian destination and to intensify programming in European markets, particularly in the UK. Minister Belhassen praised the efforts made by the British group to promote Tunisia as a tourist destination in the UK and urged positioning in other markets, such as France, with flights from several cities, besides Paris. He stressed the importance of scheduling flights between Tunisian airports such as Tozeur-Nefta International Airport, Tabarka-Aïn Draham International Airport, Monastir International Airport and various European cities in order to boost tourism in these regions.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse