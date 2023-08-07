East Kwabenya Residents Association raises funds to complete police station project

The East Kwabenya Residents Association, with support from the Nazareth Presbyterian Church of Ghana – Kwabenya, is raising funds to complete the construction of a police station in the area. The Association mobilised funds to start the construction of the police station last year, and on Sunday, August 6, 2023, launched a fundraiser activity towards the completion of the project. It is expected to raise GHS 200,000 to furnish the structure, which is said to be 40 per cent. The facility when completed will have a charge office, offices for station and crime officers, male and female cells, visitors lobby, and restrooms. Mr Chris Kwesi Buckman, Vice President of the Association, at the launch, said the project was to address the security needs in the area. He said the Association got a container for the Police to be used as a post in 2007 and that the resolve was for the post to be now turned into a modern police station. Mr Buckman said the Association had so far spent more than GHS 56,000 on the project with support from members of the community and the Ga East Municipal Assembly. He called for support to have the project ready for use in six months. The Reverend John Ntim-Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education, who was a guest preacher at the fund-raising event, commended the Association for the initiative. He urged other communities to emulate the gesture and desist from always waiting and calling on government to provide them with all needs.

Source: Ghana News Agency