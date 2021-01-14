EHoA SITUATION OVERVIEW

The number of COVID-19 cases in East & Horn of Africa region continues to increase at the start of 2021. Migrants including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), are among some of the vulnerable groups most likely to be impacted by the pandemic. Migrants and IDPs are more likely to be exposed to the conditions and circumstances in which COVID-19 spreads, which includes living in poorer and makeshift conditions, and overcrowded settings. They are more likely to lack of access to medical care and hygiene, and have access to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

There are currently thousands of migrants stranded across the East and Horn of Africa due to COVID-19 movement restrictions, including quarantine rules. Many are in need of food, water, medical assistance and transport. Migrants continue to experience involuntary return to their countries of origin by some governments.

Migrants are also experiencing detention and abuse in some countries, and facing stigma and xenophobia, resulting from being blamed for the spread of the disease.

IOM is working with governments across the region to respond to the impact of COVID-19 in the areas of protection, risk communication, disease surveillance, infection prevention and control, case management, ‘Points of Entry’ (PoEs), Camp Coordination and Management, procurement and logistics, among others. IOM is advocating for all migrants, including IDPs, to be included in all government responses to combat COVID-19, and access to the development and roll out of available vaccines for the disease.

A regional financial appeal to assist migrant groups in the East and Horn of Africa was launched in April for $71.6M. So far, 72% of the required funds have been raised.

Link to the EHoA COVID-19 appeal document; https://ronairobi.iom.int/publications/ iom-east-and-horn-africa-strategic-and-preparedness-and-response-plan-covid-19 In August IOM launched an appeal to specifically respond to the needs of migrants on the ‘Eastern Route’ from the Horn of Africa to Yemen.

Link to the Regional Migrant Response Plan for Horn of Africa and Yemen’ (RMRP) 2020 Appeal: https://ronairobi.iom.int/publications/regional-migrants-response-planho…

Source: International Organization for Migration