EHoA SITUATION OVERVIEW

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in East & Horn of Africa continues to rise, as 2020 draws to a close. Migrants, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), are more likely to be exposed to the conditions and circumstances in which COVID-19 spreads, which includes living in poorer and makeshift conditions, overcrowded settings and a lack of access to medical care and hygiene. Migrants are also less likely to have access to COVID-19 ‘preventatives’, such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Thousands of migrants continue to be stranded across the East and Horn of Africa due to COVID-19 movement and mobility restrictions, including quarantine rules. Many are in need of food, water, medical assistance and transport. Migrants continue to experience involuntarily return to their countries of origin by some governments. Migrants are experiencing detention and abuse in some countries, and facing stigma and xenophobia, resulting from being blamed for the spread of the disease.

As of December 29, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the region stands at 277,508. 714 new cases have been reported with most new cases reported in Uganda (308 daily increase 0.9%) followed by Ethiopia (281 daily increase 0.2%), Kenya (69 daily increase 0.1%) and Rwanda (51 daily increase 0.6%). Ethiopia remains the country with the highest number of confirmed cases in the region at 123,145 (44.4% of total case), followed by Kenya 95,992 (34.6%), followed by Uganda 34,281 (12.4%).

IOM is working with governments across the region to respond to the impact of COVID-19 in the areas of protection, risk communication, disease surveillance, infection prevention and control, case management, ‘Points of Entry’ (PoEs), Camp Coordination and Management, procurement and logistics, among others. IOM is advocating for all migrants, including IDPs, to be included in all government responses to combat COVID-19, and access to the development and roll out of vaccines for the disease.

A regional financial appeal to assist migrant groups in the East and Horn of Africa was launched in April for $71.6M. So far, 72% of the required funds have been raised.

Link to the EHoA COVID-19 appeal document; https://ronairobi.iom.int/publications/iom-east-and-horn-africa-strategi…

In August, IOM launched an appeal to specifically respond to the needs of the worst affected stranded migrants and others on the ‘Eastern Route’ between the Horn of Africa and Yemen, impacted by COVID-19.

Link to the Regional Migrant Response Plan for Horn of Africa and Yemen’ (RMRP) 2020 Appeal: https://ronairobi.iom.int/publications/regional-migrants-response-planho…

Source: International Organization for Migration