East Africa Seasonal Monitor (August 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Wetter than normal conditions were experienced in June-July period in several areas of the northern countries except in in isolated areas in South Sudan, Sudan and northern Somalia. While the June-September season is still in progress, it points to a likely third consecutive wetter than normal season, providing favourable conditions for production activities.

• Harvesting of seasonal crops planted during the March-May period started in July in equatorial areas while those in northern unimodal areas and western Kenya are in vegetative to reproductive stage and will be harvested later in the year.

• Similarly, consecutive wet seasons have maintained the vegetation in better than normal condition particularly in the pastoral and agropastoral areas, allowing for availability of pastures and browse for livestock.

• Flooding and landslides due to above-average rains continue to affect parts of South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia (Shabelle basin), and Sudan causing casualties, human displacement, infrastructural damage and crop losses. Some of the areas are experiencing consecutive flooding that is eroding the livelihoods and resilience of affected populations.

• The continued favourable rains and improved vegetation have continued to support the breeding and development of desert locusts. While the infestation has declined in Kenya, Uganda and South Sudan, Ethiopia remains the new epicentre due to local breeding and migration from the south and from Yemen.

• While the region has experienced consecutive favourable conditions since late 2019, drier than normal conditions accompanied by warmer temperatures and delayed onset of rains are forecasted between October and December in most of the region. This is likely to have devastating effects on water resources, crop and livestock production, and livelihoods particularly in Somalia, southern Ethiopia, and pastoral areas of Kenya further compounding the effects of the ongoing emergencies.

Source: World Food Programme