East Africa Food Security Outlook, October 2020 – May 2021

KEY MESSAGES

• Protracted conflict, long-term macroeconomic challenges, the economic impacts of COVID-19, weather shocks, and desert locust are causing deterioration in acute food security outcomes in much of the region. Compounding the impact of other shocks, COVID-19 movement restrictions have disrupted demand for labor, export commodities, and services, constrained physical access to income sources, slowed cross-border trade flows, and reduced remittances.

Multiple shocks are jointly leading to below-normal household income, higher food and seed prices, and reduced household purchasing power. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse outcomes and high food assistance needs will persist into 2021.

• South Sudan continues to experience one of the worst food insecurity emergencies globally. Urgent humanitarian food assistance is needed to save lives. Severe outcomes are likely through much of 2021 in Jonglei, Warrap, northern Bahr el Ghazal, Upper Nile, Lakes, and Unity, and southern Jonglei is of highest concern.

Source: Famine Early Warning System Network