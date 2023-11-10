‘E.T Mensah has left a lasting impression and needs to be honoured’- GFA President

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association ( GFA) says it will be an honour to give Mr. Enoch Teye Mensah, Ghana’s longest serving Youth and Sports Minister a befitting burial following the role he has played in the development of sports. He said the former Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram exhibited some level of competence during his tenure. E.T Mensah died on October 01,2023 in South Africa after battling a short illness. Mr. Okraku said this during a visit by the Kley Abodo family of the statesman. ‘There is a reason why he was the longest serving Sports Minister because he knew the right course. We cannot ignore the roles that he played in the development of Football and Sports in Ghana, so clearly it is our responsibility to give him the respect that is due,’ he added. He recalled years back when he held discussions following the work done to establish the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram. The GFA President assured the delegation that the football family would fully participate in the processes leading to the final funeral rites. ‘I know what he stood for and I know what his soul would love to see done for him. I worked with him at the Sports Ministry and I know who he was.We will play our part to see him gho home peacefully,’ he said E.T Mensah served as Minister of Education until January 2017. The former Sports Minister would be laid to rest on December 05, 2023 at the State House in Accra.

Source: Ghana News Agency