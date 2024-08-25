e-Crime Bureau receives recognition for leadership in cybersecurity industry



e-Crime Bureau has received industry recognition and honours for its leadership prowess and impact in Ghana’s cybersecurity industry at the 2024 edition of the National Communications Awards held in Accra.

A statement issued by e-Crime Bureau, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the National Communications Awards was dedicated to celebrating excellence in communication and digitalisation in Ghana annually.

It said it had over the past six years provided a platform to recognize the exceptional contributions of organisations, teams, innovation and professionals who have played pivotal roles in the country’s development through effective information, communication and technology.

The statement said this year’s event was well attended by members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, representatives from reputable public and corporate institutions, leaders in the political space, business leaders and professionals that had played significant roles over the past year to impact their organisations in t

he field of corporate communications, marketing, branding, innovation, information technology and cybersecurity.

It said this year’s ceremony on the theme: ‘Celebrating Excellence and Technology in Innovation’ sought to underscore the importance of communication in advancing technology and fostering growth in various sectors.

The statement said in the year under review, e-Crime Bureau pursued a significant number of cybersecurity initiatives, partnerships/collaborations and provided expert consultancy services for clients in the deployment of cybersecurity infrastructure, solutions, training programmes, cyber threat intelligence and processing very complex digital forensics investigation engagements.

It noted that the successfully executed engagements had contributed in earning the Bureau the following massive endorsements and recognitions at the 2024 Edition of the NCA Awards; namely Excellence in Cyber Threat Intelligence, Cybersecurity Education and Training Initiative and Outstanding Cyber Forensics Te

am of the Year.

Mr Philip Debrah Danquah, the Principal Consultant of the Bureau, also received the award for Cybersecurity Business Leader of the Year.

Receiving the awards, Mr Danquah indicated that each of the awards represented the significant achievement in the Bureau’s field of operation, showing our leadership and expertise in Cyber Threat Intelligence, Cybersecurity Capacity Building and Cyber Forensics.

He emphasized that the recognition was a testament of the hard work of the entire team on the remarkable journey of the Bureau over the past 13 years, which had led to the achievement of results out of great teamwork, passion, dedication to the course of excellence and leadership within Ghana’s growing cybersecurity landscape.

He made a special dedication of the awards to the young and vibrant e-Crime Bureau team for their relentless efforts to achieve the goals of the organisation and in setting the pace in the industry.

‘It is always our delight to get these recognitions for the work we continu

e to do within the ecosystem,’ he stated.

‘As we know, cybersecurity is a very important but difficult terrain and having industry recognize the work we do goes a long way to encourage us to do greater things in the future.

‘Our team has been relentless in their drive, and this is a great crowning moment for all the efforts and results we give to our clients and partners.

‘We thank our numerous clients for giving us the opportunity to serve them as these feats will certainly urge our team to deliver to meet the best of their expectations in our areas of expertise’, Mr Danquah iterated.

‘We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our clients and stakeholders, whose support has been crucial in achieving these recognitions.

‘Your trust and collaboration have been essential to our success, and these awards reflect our shared efforts and achievements.’

The Bureau seeks to use these recognitions to improve upon its services and set the pace as an enviable indigenous cybersecurity brand not only in Gh

ana but the whole of Africa.

Established in 2011, e-Crime Bureau is a leading provider of cyber security, digital forensics and other investigation and risk management-related consultancy services for organisations across various industries in Ghana and beyond.

The Bureau is a Tier-1 Licensed Cybersecurity firm by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) to deliver Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics Services, Managed Security, Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) in Ghana.

The Bureau is ISO 27001:2022 certified and therefore adheres fully to all international information/cybersecurity standards and best practices.

Source: Ghana News Agency