Duck Creek Technologies Unveils a “Who’s Who” Participating in the Insurance Industry’s Leading Conference for Tech Decision Makers, Formation ’23

The world’s leading insurance industry and technology minds gather in Orlando, FL, May 8-10, 2023

Boston, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces major sponsors, partners, and presenters joining the leading insurance technology decision makers for its upcoming marquee customer conference, Formation ’23. The event is being held May 8 through May 10, 2023, at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida.

With a focus on cultivating a world-class event experience filled with rich content, industry networking opportunities and unforgettable activities, Formation ‘23 is all about “BUILDING TOGETHER.” Duck Creek will welcome the leading insurtech minds and industry professionals of all levels from across the globe in a high-energy environment with ample educational and networking opportunities focused on the latest trends and innovations empowering the insurance industry. Duck Creek is delighted to be joined on stage and in sessions by customers who will share their personal stories and first-hand experiences implementing Duck Creek and partner ecosystem innovations. Notable carriers presenting include Australia-based general insurers Argyle and Hollard, as well as Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, EMC Insurance Companies, GAINSCO Auto Insurance® (GAINSCO), Great American Insurance Group, Indigo Insurance Ltd., and Munich Reinsurance America, Inc.

“This year we have a record number of sponsorship commitments from more than 60 members of our partner ecosystem, including diamond sponsors Glia and LTIMindtree; platinum sponsors Coforge and EY; and gold sponsors Accenture, Aggne Global, Capgemini, Cognizant and Quadient,” said Rohit Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “This is a testimony to the robust partner ecosystem Duck Creek has built to benefit our customers worldwide. We maintain strong relationships with industry leaders to provide complementary, distinct solutions and services to get our joint customers to market quickly.”

Notably, several influential industry analysts from Aite-Novarica Group (Aite-Novarica), Celent, Everest Group, Forrester, International Data Corporation (IDC) and ReSource Pro Consulting, will participate in various sessions as guest speakers. In particular, Aite-Novarica, Celent, and Forrester will come together to speak in a panel, “Building the future together,” to share how insurers must utilize technology to win in today’s market.

Attendees will get first look at Duck Creek’s latest product vision, strategy, and roadmap. “Duck Creek is committed to providing great products that enable insurers and their customers to thrive,” said Chief Product & Technology Officer Jess Keeney. “We believe great products are personal – delivered and supported through the research and development of humanized experiences. Insurance is more complex with more regulations than ever, and we provide our customers with better data and more technology to manage increased distribution channels and shifting demographics.”

The agenda and speaker line-up are now available on the conference website. For more information on Formation ‘23 or to register now for the year’s must-attend event, please visit https://www.duckcreek.com/ formation/.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

