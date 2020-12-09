dSPACE and LeddarTech Join Forces to Drive Development of Lidar Innovations for Self-Driving Cars

dSpace and LeddarTech

PADERBORN, Germany, and QUEBEC CITY, Canada, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — dSPACE and LeddarTech®, a leader in level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, have entered into a partnership to jointly drive forward the development of lidar technologies for autonomous driving. The close cooperation will enable dSPACE and LeddarTech to provide high-precision simulation models and interfaces for lidar sensors, enabling OEMs and suppliers to integrate lidar innovations into ready-for-application solutions faster.

The cooperation will support the emulation of new LeddarTech laser sensors in simulation solutions at an early development stage. Moreover, dSPACE will provide simulation models for testing and validation, as well as the sensor simulation environment for validating camera, lidar and radar sensors throughout the development process – accelerating customers projects.

The dSPACE simulation solution generates point clouds in real time to simulate objects. The simulation models help determine the most effective positioning of the sensor on the vehicle (sweet spot), as well as the sensor limits (corner cases). LeddarTech will be able to seamlessly incorporate dSPACE’s sensor models into its development projects.

“The right testing strategy, the right models and ready-to-use interfaces for simulation and reprocessing are key building blocks,” said Dr. Christopher Wiegand, Product Manager at dSPACE. “This partnership will enable our customers to accurately and quickly perform validation tasks for lidar applications. Without reliable simulations, automated driving systems (SAE Levels 3-5) cannot be achieved.”

“OTA simulation is a key innovation for lidar. Integrating LeddarTech’s lidar products and dSpace’s simulation software through a generic sensor interface enables each party to validate products and services to potential customers,” stated Michael Poulin, Vice-President, Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development at LeddarTech. He continued: “Enabling the validation of environmental sensors material properties and weather condition is crucial in simulations. LeddarTech and dSpace will work together on (further) developing and modelling sensor-specific environmental effects, e.g. rain, fog, spray, etc.”

About dSPACE

dSPACE is a leading provider of solutions for developing connected, autonomous, and electrically powered vehicles. Particularly automotive manufacturers and their suppliers use the company’s end-to-end solution range to test the software and hardware components of their new vehicles long before a new model is allowed on the road. dSPACE is not only a sought-after development partner in vehicle development. Engineers also rely on our dSPACE know-how in aerospace and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting services as well as training and support. With approximately 1,800 employees worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany; has three project centers in Germany; and serves customers through regional dSPACE companies in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, and Croatia.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators, to develop full-stack sensing solution from level 1-5. This platform is actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

