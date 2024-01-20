Driver to serve 15 years for stealingDivundu Correctional Facility receives mobile storage unit

A 39-year-old driver, who stole secured file transfer protocol (SFTP) network cables valued at GH?50,000.00 belonging to INNOVA DDB Ghana has been sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court.

The court sentenced Nurudeen Abddulai to 15 years imprisonment.

He was charged with unlawful entry and stealing, a charge he initially pleaded not guilty to.

After a long trial, the Court presided over Mr Jojo Amoah Hagan found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

The facts as presented by Police Chief Inspector Issaka Habbib were that the complainant Mr Emmanuel Sentre who resided at Ofankor was an IT technician working with the INNOVA DDB advertising firm located at Kanda while the convict resided at Kanda, Accra, with no fixed place of abode.

The prosecution said on November 16, 2022, at about 1900 hours, the convict sneaked into the premises of the aforementioned firm and entered the server room of a newly built two-storey office space.

It said the convict used a knife to cut and caused damage to the SFTP network

cable extensions that had been used to wire the entire office space and kept the same in the sack.

The prosecution said the convict was spotted by a witness in the case.

It said the witness raised an alarm, and the convict took to his heels, but was given a hot chase and subsequently arrested and brought to the Nima Police Station.

The prosecution said a formal complaint was lodged and the sack containing the irregular pieces of SFTP network cables with a metal handle was retrieved from the scene and kept for evidential purposes.

Source: Ghana News Agency

RUNDU: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Friday donated a mobile storage unit to the Divundu Correctional Facility in the Kavango East Region, to enhance food storage.

In a joint media statement issued here on Saturday WFP Country Director Dr George Fedha said with a combined storage capacity of 450 metric tonnes, the storage unit will provide essential support to the Divundu Correctional Facility which is recognised as one of the largest Namibia Correctional Services (NCS) producing farm in the country.

The storage will be utilized to store maize and wheat grains which will undergo processing to produce maize meal, bread flour and bread.

The resulting food products will be distributed to Correctional institutions countrywide as well as to selected Namibia police stations, he said.

Fedha said this efficient system aims to minimise food waste and guarantees a consistent supply of food rations to inmates.

‘To address issues of food waste, the WFP has been exploring possibilities for increasi

ng food storage facilities for the Namibian government, leveraging its experience as the world’s largest humanitarian organization and the lead on logistics and supply for the United Nations system,’ he said.

Accepting the donation, Commissioner General of the NCS Raphael Hamunyela pledged to utilize the storage unit efficiently, ensuring that it contributes to the sustainable management of its supplies.

Source:The Namibia Press Agency