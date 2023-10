Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani chaired a ministerial meeting at the Government Palace in the Kasbah on October 6 and 7, 2023 to update the state budget for the year 2023, according to a statement by the Prime Ministry on Saturday. The meeting also reviewed the state budget and finance bills for 2024, which will be submitted to the upcoming Cabinet meeting and then to the Assembly of People’s Representatives (ARP).

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse