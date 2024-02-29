Dr Bawumia commissions Digital Repository facility for Wesley Girls High SchoolNantu empowering unemployed teachers with job search assistance

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned a Digital Repository Centre for the Wesley Girls Senior High School in Cape Coast in memory of his late mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia, a former student.

The facility, funded by the Vice President, would enable the school to retrieve its past and present records digitally with ease.

‘For an academic institution the size of Wesley Girls’ High School, and with its rich 187-year history, the repository will prove to be a worthy asset, as it will help past students, current students and staff retrieve important records of the school digitally and with ease,’ the Vice President said.

‘Following the passing of my mother, in 2021, I was touched by the visit of her classmates of the 1960-year group, to commiserate with me and the family. And I was privileged to be approached by the Old Girls’ Association on behalf of the school on the 1st Anniversary of her passing, to assist with the provision of a digital repository for the school, which I happily supported in h

onour of my late mother.’

‘As a result of the project, all student records have been digitised and can be easily accessed at the touch of a button.’

Dr Bawumia said he was honoured by the presence of three of his late mother’s classmates during the outdooring of the facility – Mrs Nancy Thompson, Dr Mrs Cecelia Bentsi, and Dr Mrs Matilda Papoe.

He was hopeful that all other educational institutions yet to have a digital repository would soon have them to digitise their precious records.

Source: Ghana News Agency

The Namibia National Teachers Union (Nantu) has called on unemployed teachers to register with their regional offices for assistance in finding employment and developing valuable skills.

Nantu secretary general, Loide Shaanika in an interview on Wednesday highlighted the union’s commitment to supporting teachers in finding employment, amongst others through coaching in how to conduct themselves during job interviews.

‘Many unemployed teachers have neglected our office, which has limited their chances of employment. In the past, teachers who have registered themselves with the organisation have successfully gotten employment,’ she said.

Shaanika said by registering, they can access guidance and resources to improve their job prospects as Nantu offers psychological and social support to members.

‘Unemployed teachers go through a lot when they are looking for jobs so we try to encourage them and teach them modern skills, especially for the fourth industrial revolution which is the future,’ said the secretary

general.

She also urged teachers to understand where the world is going and to educate and mentor learners on career development.

‘The world is moving forward and as teachers, we need to put a lot of emphasis on career development so we can shape a good future for our learners,’ Shaanika said.

She said with emphasis on career development can help to reduce unemployment in future.

‘Learners will be mentored on careers that can help them secure employment instead of career choices that will leave them on the streets,’ said Shaanika.

Shaanika also said that they are planning on advising the Ministry of Education, Arts, and Culture on the school curriculum so it can incorporate more training opportunities that are relevant to the modern era.

‘We want to advise the government to develop more vocational training centres because vocational training is the future,’ said Shaanika.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency