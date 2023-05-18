Dr Afriyie Akoto pays tribute to S.G. Antor

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has paid glowing tribute to a founding member of the United Party (UP) Tradition, the late S.G. Antor, describing his contribution to Ghana’s political development as a mark in history.

He said S.G. Antor was a giant in the foundation of the UP Tradition, who joined forces with his late father, Baffour Osei Akoto, and others to fight and liberate Ghana from the hands of oppressor’s rule.

The former Minister of Food and Agriculture was interacting with some members of the NPP in the Volta Region on Wednesday as part of his nationwide tour to campaign towards getting the Party’s endorsement as its flagbearer into the 2024 general election.

The meeting was held at Logba in the Afadjato-South District with members including former regional chairmen, constituency executives, and some branch executives present.

‘As I seek to bear the flag of the UP Tradition, it is just appropriate to pay tribute to a fallen hero, who was a political ally of my late father, Baffuor Osei Akoto,’ he said.

‘I was old enough to remember him – anytime he came to Kumasi to see my father… I still remember him as a very young and intelligent chap and the acknowledgement of his contribution to the political development of this country is a mark in history.’

‘Therefore, if I am passing by where he lies, I cannot just go without paying tribute to him.’

Dr Afriyie Akoto was accompanied by the party stalwarts to lay a wreath in remembrance of S.G Antor, who was the secretary to the then Togoland Congress.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful urged the party faithful to support him to win the primaries slated for November 4, 2023.

‘I want to use this opportunity to remind you of the support that I need from you because on the 4th of November our party will be going to the polls to choose a flagbearer to lead us into the future…’

Source: Ghana News Agency