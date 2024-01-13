‘Dormaahemaa’ accepts newly enstooled Abesim queen-mother as ‘Kyidomhemaa’Kharas ready for schools reopening

The Dormaahemaa Odeneho Akosua Fima Dwaben II, has accepted Nana Konama Biyaa II, the newly-enstooled queen-mother of Abesim as the Kyidomhemaa of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono Region.

The Paramount Queen-mother took Nana Biyaa II through some traditional rites at a colourful ceremony held at her palace at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region to seal her recognition, amidst dancing and singing of melodious songs of joy.

Known in private life as Mrs. Yvonne Konama Damoah Ayisi, a Manageress of the Accra-based Agricultural Materials Limited, the new ‘Kyidomhemaa’ occupied the stool left vacant by her late grandmother, Nana Yaa Pomaa.

The late Nana Pomaa, who ascended the Abesim queen’s stool in 1978, reigned for 43 years and died in 2021, after a short illness. She was 66 years old.

The royal gates and kingmakers of Abesim selected Mrs. Ayisi, and her candidacy received approval from Osagyefo Osaedeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief and Odeneho Dwaben II, th

e Paramount Queen of Dormaa Traditional Area.

With her acceptance to the Dormaa Traditional Council, Odeneho Dwaben II stressed it behooved the chiefs and people of Abesim to revere and support the new queen-mother to rule the people.

She admonished the Abesim sub-queens to respect the newly enstooled queen-mother, warning that she would not tolerate any form of disrespect and indiscipline towards Nana Biyaa II.

Odeneho Dwaben II also entreated the Chief of Abesim, Barima Kumi Acheaw III to also draw closer and work in unison with the queen-mother to push the development of Abesim and the Traditional Area forward.

Barima Acheaw III, who led a delegation of chiefs and queens to the Dormaahemaa’s palace, expressed appreciation to Odeneho Dwaben II and Osageyfo Agyemang Badu II for their support towards the enstoolment of the Abesim queen-mother.

He promised to support the queen-mother to achieve her vision for the area and assured him to bring the people together for development.

On her part, Nana Biyaa I

I also thanked Odeneho Dwaben II and the Dormaa Traditional Council for the confidence reposed in her and promised to serve the people in humility and respect.

Source: Ghana News Agency

KEETMANSHOOP: Kharas Region Acting Director of Education, Arts and Culture, Jesmine Magerman said the region is well equipped in terms of classrooms ahead of the re-opening of schools across the country on Monday.

While urging the parents to register their children into schools, Magerman gave assurance that the ministry constructed about 13 new classrooms across the region as part of the emergency construction of classrooms by the education ministry adding that this will enable the directorate to address the placement of learners at schools.

Magerman in her response to questions from Nampa on Friday highlighted that the directorate has procured exercise books, with at least one exercise book per subject per learner for all the learners.

‘These books will be delivered to the schools by Tuesday. We also received maize blend for the school feeding programme and we are in the process of delivering it to the schools so that the learners who take part in this programme can be sure that one bowl of porridge will

be available as of Monday at most of the schools,’ she said.

Magerman further called on parents to assist and support schools in the education of their children by among others making the hands and arms of the school management, school boards and teachers stronger.

She also said ill-disciplined learners can easily disrupt the teaching and learning process at school, depriving other learners in the class.

‘We urge our learners to focus on their schoolwork, work hard and be dedicated to themselves and their future by being present at school, doing homework, studying for tests and examinations, doing continuous assessment tasks and adhering to due dates. In the end, you will reap the fruits of this commitment and dedication,’ Magerman urged.

The Kharas Region has 17 schools.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency