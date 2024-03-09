Do not be disappointed if you have no male child – Federation of Disability

Ms Eliklim Klu, the President of Volta Regional Chapter, Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, says the girl-child should be considered an asset as valuable as the male-child, and be inspired to excel.

She said parents with all-female children need not be discouraged, but rather provide the needed support to bring them up to high standards in society.

Sharing personal experiences at an inclusion summit organised by non-profit Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA), in Ho, Madam Klu said with equal opportunities females could deliver roles reserved for males.

‘I am not worried that I have no boys. It doesn’t bother me. I dislike it when people say ‘you need a boy’. I don’t need boys. The care my girls provide for me is incredible.’

‘If you want a mechanic in your family, you can train your girls to become mechanics.’

She commended GLOWA’s work to enhance women participation, and asked women to remain assertive.

Mrs Thywill Kpe, the Director, Department of Gender, Volta Region, noted the cons

tant low level of women participation in leadership and decision making, and said quality laws and policies and their strict enforcement would be required to balance out the gender scale.

She said women should find encouragement from among the myriad of female achievers that abound, adding that the Volta Region boasted of several of Ghana’s top women contributors.

The event was held to mark this year’s International Women’s Day and is part of the Action for Voice and Inclusive Development (AVID) project being funded by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation through STAR Ghana.

The theme for the year; ‘Inspire Inclusion’ served as a powerful call to action to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive world for all.

Participants included women groups and PWDs, who were trained and empowered by GLOWA.

They received livelihood enhancement skills and industrial support for farming and other activities, and showcased some farm products at the venue.

Some individuals were empowered to contest assembly m

embership and other positions in their communities.

Madam Rosemond Ewoenam Atutonu, the Executive Director of GLOWA, said the celebration would help recognise the role of women in development and increase awareness to help them take up leadership positions in the community.

She said GLOWA hoped to expand the project and was looking at setting up a skills training centre to benefit the women.

Source: Ghana News Agency