Diversification of export markets requires solid foundation (CONECT president)

Increasing national exports, particularly to the African market, requires laying down solid foundations, said president of the Confederation of Tunisian Citizen Enterprises (CONECT), Tarek Cherif.

In a statement to TAP, he added that these foundations consist of putting in place logistical resources for exports, in particular sea and air transport. They should make it easier for Tunisian companies and investors to export their products and services abroad, particularly to African countries.

Tunisia’s exports to Africa do not exceed 2.5% of overall exports, he recalled.

“Strengthening Tunisia’s presence in African countries requires providing companies with the necessary financing to facilitate their access and positioning on this continent, as well as encouraging the establishment of Tunisian banks in these countries and making up for the lack of diplomatic representations in Africa.

Chérif also stressed the need to diversify Tunisia’s export markets and focus on strengthening and increasing the value of national exports to the traditional European market, given its high purchasing power.

The President of CONECT pointed out that several countries have managed to capture African markets and increasing their trade with Africa, similar to Morocco, whose exports to sub-Saharan countries have reached record levels.

Chérif called for consideration to be given to the successful experiences of other countries such as Portugal, Belgium and the Netherlands.

These countries have achieved record export figures thanks to significant logistical resources and administrative facilities resulting from digital developments.

Finally, he called for a review of Article 52 of the 2022 Finance Act, concerning “the suspension of the VAT suspension regime for international trade companies and fully exporting service companies”.

This article is detrimental to the interests of SMEs, which are the lifeblood of the Tunisian economy.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse