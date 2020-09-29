DITO Leverages Whale Cloud’s Telecom Solutions to Expand its Market in the Philippines

NANJING, China, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Whale Cloud announced today that DITO Telecommunity, the new major telecommunications player in the Philippines, has selected Whale Cloud to develop next-generation IT system, setting a solid foundation for the company to expand the market in the Philippines.

DITO, a joint venture between Udenna Group and China Telecom, is the newest telecommunications provider in the Philippines. DITO devotes to delivering fixed and mobile services with unparalleled network speed, coverage, and superior customer experience. Besides, DITO plans to fast track the rollout of 5G services in the coming years, with the speed offerings that are 10 times faster than what is being offered at present.

In its mission to become a leading telecommunications operator in the Philippines, DITO leverages Whale Cloud’s telecom solutions covering business and operations support systems (BSS/OSS), big data capabilities and intelligent customer services required for rapid business growth, from customer management, product catalog, revenue management to network rollout, operation, data analytics, self-service diagnostic, etc. With a distributed and cloud-based architecture, our solutions are in accordance with unified technical specifications, to build a fully digitalized, robust and scalable Digital Intelligence Technology Operation Platform (DiTOP) to help DITO gain a competitive advantage in business and win the market.

In addition, Whale Cloud also provides professional consulting service based on Digital Telco Maturity Map (DTMM) and Standard Operation Process (SOP), to make DiTOP better in support of business process implementation and customer journey mapping.

“As a new player in the Philippines, we strive to be a game changer and give what the Filipinos deserve – faster connections, wider coverage, and better customer service. With Whale Cloud as our strategic partner, we believe their digital solutions, delivery track record and industry know-how will allow us to faster achieve success in the 5G and IoT era,” said Albert Jiang, IT Director, DITO.

“Whale Cloud is proud to work with DITO for the successful delivery of the DiTOP. The partnership validates the confidence DITO has in our solutions and services, and expands our footprints in serving the ever-growing Philippine market. We will continue to offer high-quality services to help DITO strengthen the position in the expanding communications market,” said Ben Zhou, CEO, Whale Cloud International.