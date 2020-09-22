Displacement Tracking Matrix – East and Horn of Africa Monthly Regional Snapshot – July 2020

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in the East and Horn of Africa (EHoA) region is currently active in six countries (Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, and Uganda), and its methodology includes four main components (mobility tracking, flow monitoring, registrations, and surveys).

As of July 2020, DTM in the region tracked 6.3M Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and 2.9M Returnees, as reported during the latest round of DTM assessments for each country, or through secondary data sources. The figures of IDPs and returnees for Ethiopia are as of Round 21 (Feb 2020), and the figures for South Sudan are as of Round 8 (Mar 2020). The IDP figure for Burundi is as of Round 53 (June 2020). Displacement figures for Kenya and Uganda were reported as of December 2019. While DTM coverage is being expanded in Somalia, the IDP figure indicated on this map is the most up-to-date data available shared by the Information Management Working Group – Technical Working Group (IMWG-TWG) and endorsed by the National Commission for Refugees and IDPs (NCRI) in Somalia, as of February 2018.

Flow Monitoring Overview

Flow Monitoring (FM) continues in six countries with active DTM through a regional network of 42 (Ethiopia was not collecting data in July) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), with the main aim of tracking cross-border movements trends in the region. FMPs established at key areas of high mobility monitor different kinds of movements, including movements along the four main migration routes (Eastern, Horn of Africa, Southern, and Northern); movements in the public health (EVD) context; post-conflict movements of Burundi nationals returning from the United Republic of Tanzania; and other shorter-term cross-border movements, mainly in South Sudan. The movements along the Northern and Southern routes, in particular, are likely underrepresented due to lack of geographical coverage. The following sections will present findings across these FM networks for July

Source: International Organization for Migration