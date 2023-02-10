Desert Locust Bulletin 531 (9 February 2023)

WINTER BREEDING WILL DECLINE

The Desert Locust situation continued to remain calm during January. In northwest Africa, scattered hoppers and adults with a few adult groups were present in the southern Western Sahara of Morocco while, in nearby Mauritania, locust numbers declined. Ground teams treated 467 ha in Morocco and 35 ha in Mauritania. On the Red Sea coast, hoppers and adults were present in Sudan where a few hopper groups started to form, and 204 ha were treated. Low numbers of adults were present on the coast of Yemen, and a few adults were seen in Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, and northwest Somalia.

In the Eastern Region, very good rain fell on the coast of Iran. During the forecast, temperature and some rainfall are expected to increase in the spring breeding areas in Morocco, interior Saudi Arabia, and the coast of southeast Iran and southwest Pakistan. Consequently, low numbers of locusts are likely to move from Western Sahara to Morocco while scattered adults may appear and start to breed in the interior of Saudi Arabia and the coast of Iran and Pakistan in March.

Source: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations