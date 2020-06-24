Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease – External Situation Report 98

In Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, no new confirmed cases of EVD have been reported since 27 April 2020.

As part of ongoing epidemiological data confirmation exercise, seven historic probable cases were validated by the Ministry of Health in the past week with onset dates reported between March 2019 and November 2019. Six of these seven probable cases were reported in North Kivu province across three different health zones; three in Kalunguta, two in Manguredijipa and one in Mabalako. The seventh probable case was reported in Ituri province in the Mambasa health zone. The ages of these seven probable cases ranged from 1.5 months to 60 years.

From 14 to 21 June 2020, an average of 2871 alerts were reported and investigated each day. Of these, an average of 331 alerts were validated as suspected cases each day, requiring specialized care and laboratory testing to rule out EVD. In the past week, a high level of reported alerts has been sustained throughout active sub-coordinations. Timely testing of suspected cases continues to be provided from eight laboratories. From 15 to 21 June 2020, 3332 samples were tested, including 2665 blood samples from alive, suspected cases; 323 swabs from community deaths; and 344 from retested patients. None of them tested positive. The number of samples tested by the laboratories increased by 4% compared to the previous week.

As of 21 June 2020, a total of 3470 EVD cases, including 3317 confirmed and 153 probable cases have been reported, of which 2287 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 66%), and 1171 have recovered. Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 57% (n=1970) were female, 29% (n=1002) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (n=171) were healthcare workers. Handover of the coordination of the response activities to the Provincial Health Division of North Kivu Province, which started on 1 June 2020, is ongoing.

For information about the EVD outbreak in Équateur Province see the WHO Regional Office for Africa Weekly Bulletins on Outbreaks and Other Emergencies.

