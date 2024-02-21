Defence Minister meets with French Ambassador in Tunis



Defence Minister Imed Memmich, Wednesday, had a meeting at the department’s headquarters, with French Ambassador in Tunis, Anne Guéguen.

The minister welcomed the efforts made by France to boost military cooperation with Tunisia, particularly in the areas of training, exchange of expertise and equipment, within the framework of mutual trust and respect, reads a statement of the Defence Ministry.

The minister stressed that France «is Tunisia’s privileged partner,» adding that the two countries have the same security challenges and share strategic interests.

The French ambassador also commended the high-level cooperation between the two countries, expressing willingness to foster joint action so as to achieve the desired goals and promote stability in the Mediterranean area.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse