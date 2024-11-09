December General Election: Apathetic Cape Coast Residents Explain Their Indifference.



Cape Coast: Some residents in Cape Coast say they will abstain from the December General Elections, citing repeated unfulfilled promises by politicians, which they say stagnate national progress. When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sampled opinions of some residents in the Metropolis, on Friday, on their preparedness towards the polls, some said they were not bothered about the outcome of the presidential and parliamentary elections because it would not have any positive effect on their businesses and lives.

According to Ghana News Agency, Maame Afua, a plantain seller, expressed skepticism about any meaningful change for Ghana, regardless of the outcome of the winner, saying that the country had been at a standstill since she started voting. She emphasized the importance of focusing on individual growth and fostering friendships where it mattered most rather than relying on politicians who canvassed votes but failed to fulfill their promises.

Another resident, Mr. Daniel Agyapong, mentioned he would be an obs

erver of the polls due to decades of disappointment from the two main political parties. Some youth echoed this sentiment, stating they would not exercise their franchise to avoid potential trouble from fanatic and aggressive party supporters. Ms. Adepa Daniells, a student, expressed reluctance to vote, citing a lack of tangible benefits to her life. Similarly, Mr. Kofi Adebayo, a potential first-time voter, expressed disinterest, stating his focus was on personal survival rather than enriching politicians.

However, Roland Okwan, a broadcaster, indicated he was undecided but would vote for the candidate who could convince him with their policies. Mr. Okwan noted that both the New Patriotic Party’s credit scoring system policy and the National Democratic Congress’ 24-hour economy policy were appealing, but he required more time to decide.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Civic Education has been campaigning against voter apathy. In January, during the 2024 National Constitution Day, the Commission urge

d citizens to recognize their collective efforts in building a prosperous nation. Under the theme: ‘Together We Can Build Ghana, So Get Involved’, the NCCE expressed concern over the growing trend of voter apathy and urged the media and other stakeholders to promote citizen participation in the December 7 General Election.

Constitutional experts emphasize that citizens must view voting in democratic governance as an essential civic responsibility. They argue that voting allows citizens to express their opinions, even when they feel their voices are muted and democracy is threatened. Moreover, it empowers citizens to influence policies that affect their lives and future. They point out that one single vote has historically made a difference on many occasions.