Davos: Seabex in top 10 of best international startups at Zero Water Waste Challenge



Seabex, a Tunisian precision irrigation startup, moved up in the Top 10 of the best international startups at the Zero Water Waste Challenge held last January 17 on the sidelines of the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland (January 15-19).

The startup, out of a total of 192 global applicants, managed to lead a way with a host of innovative solutions focused on precision irrigation without sensors, the rational use of natural resources and water saving in agriculture, Seabex said.

Zero Water Waste Challenge is the second out of five innovation challenges under HCL Group, a global conglomerate, and Aquapreneur Innovation Initiative of UpLink, the open innovation platform of the World Economic Forum.

These innovators came from eight different countries and brought cutting edge innovative solutions in areas such as greywater reuse, rainwater capture, advanced filtration, precision agriculture, and data analytics and AI.

Seabex is committed to developing innovative solutions which guarantee water a

vailability and responsible management.

” Together, we are making strides towards a future where water is abundant and accessible for all, ” he said.

Seabex was created in 2020 by three Tunisians (Taher Mestiri, Amira Cheniour and Inés Hamida). It is based in Orléans, France, with a branch in Tunisia.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse