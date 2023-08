The exports of Tunisian dates fell 3.7% in volume to 114,800 tonnes and 1.2% in value to TND 685.5 million from the start of the cropping season till the end of July compared to the same period last season 2021-2022. The average price in the first 10 months of the season rose 2.7% to TND 5.97/kg against TND 5.82/kg during the same period in the previous season, data released by the National Observatory of Agriculture (French: ONAGRI) show.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse