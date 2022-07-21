Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair set to showcase works from over 1,500 First Nations artists, represented by a record 76 community Art Centres from across Australia

DARWIN, Australia, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives will be celebrated in Darwin, Australia, from 2-7 August in an unmissable showcase of art, design and culture at Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF) Foundation’s series of iconic events.

The Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF) is Australia’s largest and most celebrated First Nations visual art event, which will return for the 16th year to run both online and in person this 5-7 August.

The internationally celebrated art fair sits alongside the Foundation’s two Indigenous Fashion Projects events, Country to Couture on the 2 August, and the National Indigenous Fashion Awards on the 3 August, bringing Australia’s most acclaimed and vibrant First Nations artists and designers to the national and global stage.

As the only Australian event of its kind, DAAF has secured a reputation as one of the country’s most significant and internationally recognised arts events, creating a unique opportunity to connect with, and ethically purchase art directly from Art Centres, as well as meeting the artists and learning firsthand about their cultural heritage, stories, history and traditional artistic practices through a range of masterclasses, talks and demonstrations.

DAAF 2022 is on track to be the most successful and widest reaching yet, with a record 76 Art Centres participating in the Foundation’s inaugural hybrid delivery of the event. In 2021, the Fair achieved a record $3.12 million AUD in sales with 100 per cent of profits going back to the Art Centres and their communities. The Fair itself takes no commission from artwork sold.

DAAF Foundation are proud to be part of a collective of organisations championing music, arts, and ideas from the world’s oldest living cultures. Taking place in Australia’s Top End each July-August, alongside DAAF Foundation’s renowned Fair and fashion events, will be:

Garma Festival | Yothu Yindi Foundation | 29 July – 1 August

Salon des Refusés | Salon Art Projects | 3-13 August

Telstra National Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Art Awards | Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory | 5 August 2022 – January 2023

National Indigenous Music Awards | Music NT | 6 August

The first week of August is predicted to be one of the biggest showcases of First Nations talent in the world. Music, art and culture will collide as The Collective unifies to bring the public a unique experience across the creative industries in the Northern Territory.

For more information about the 16th Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair and for priority access to the digital Art Fair, visit daaf.com.au/register.

