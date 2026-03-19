Curia Expands Glasgow Manufacturing Capacity and Enhances Cell Line Development Platform

ALBANY, N.Y., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced progress on the expansion at its Glasgow, UK sterile drug product facility as well as enhancements to its proprietary platform for cell line development.

The Glasgow, UK, site is well known throughout the industry for its more than 25 years of experience with formulation, lyophilization development and sterile fill-finish capabilities, including ADCs and other highly potent products. The current expansion is expected to be completed by early 2027. The investment will add an Annex 1 compliant isolator-based vial filling line and lyophilizer. Once complete, Glasgow will be able to fill batches up to 20,000 vials and will be well‑positioned to support future small‑scale commercial fills.

“This expansion in Glasgow comes as Curia is nearing completion of our significant expansion in our commercial drug product facility in Albuquerque, NM,” said Ron Aungst, VP, Drug Product Business Unit Operations. “Curia has already secured crucial equipment with long lead times to help the Glasgow expansion project stay on track, and we do not anticipate any disruption to current operations during the expansion.”

Curia’s clinical drug substance development capabilities have also been enhanced with improvements to the company’s cell line development (CLD) platform. The CLD offering at Curia’s Hopkinton, MA facility has been enhanced to incorporate IP-free semi-targeted integration technology that results in 6-fold higher titers compared to random integration technology. Curia’s stable platform, CHO-GSN®, was derived from the same parental cell line as its transient platform, TunaCHO®, allowing partners to efficiently scale-up from discovery to GMP.

“Our biologics division has always had end-to-end capabilities, and we are excited to offer a cell line that makes it more cost-efficient and faster to advance partners through early-stage clinical manufacturing,” said Jamie Grabowski, President, Research & Development. “With biotech-friendly licensing terms, reengineered cell line will be a critical component of successfully guiding partners on their path to commercialization.”

About Curia

Curia is a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with over 30 years of experience, an integrated network of 20+ global sites and 3,100 employees partnering with biopharmaceutical customers to bring life-changing therapies to market. Our offerings in small molecule, generic APIs and biologics span discovery through commercialization, with integrated regulatory, analytical and sterile fill-finish capabilities. Our scientific and process experts, along with our regulatory compliant facilities, provide a best-in-class experience across drug substance and drug product manufacturing. From curiosity to cure, we deliver every step to accelerate your research and improve patients’ lives. Visit us at curiaglobal.com.

Corporate Contact:

Viana Bhagan

Curia

+1 518 512 2111

[email protected]

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