Cuanza Corridor, Semba music raised to historical and cultural heritage

The Cuanza Corridor and Semba music style were recently elevated to national historic and cultural heritage.

This was confirmed by minister of Culture and Tourism Filipe Zau on Tuesday in Luanda.

Filipe Zau was addressing an opening session of the round table, with topic: protection of cultural, material and immaterial heritage of Angola, ahead of International Day for Monuments and Sites, celebrated on April 18.

The minister also quoted the Dikanza (musical instrument) and Bessangana (traditional costume in Luanda province), as being also elevated to historical and cultural heritage.

According to him, such an heritage makes Angola pride of preserving a variety of cultural assets that represent one of the greatest cultural and human riches of any society.

In 1982, UNESCO’s General Conference established 18 April as the International Day for Monuments and Sites.

Angola has more than 278 classified monuments and sites.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)