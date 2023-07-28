CoW develops electricity policy

City of Windhoek (CoW) councillor, Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma on Thursday stated that the department of electricity has developed an electricity pricing policy with the assistance of EMCON consulting group.

During a council meeting on Thursday, Nujoma stated that the policy aims to clarify many previously undocumented rules and requirements surrounding the city’s electricity tariff portfolio.

“The policy is intended to serve as a guide to both the department of electricity, as well as the public on the application of the electricity tariffs. The policy further provides a medium to long-term development outlook for electricity tariffs that should guide the direction of future tariffs use,” Nujoma said.

Furthermore, the draft policy was subsequently submitted to the Electricity Control Board for review before embarking on internal consultations and changes were made as requested by the letter.

Nujoma said that the department is now starting with the approval process within the municipal council of Windhoek.

“It is against this background that the department of electricity has decided to draft the policy specifically for the Municipal Council of Windhoek in line with the national connection charge policy.

