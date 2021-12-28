Covid-19: Zimbabwe police hunt for coronavirus positive quarantine escapees

Police in Zimbabwe are still searching for 12 COVID-19 positive inmates who escaped from a quarantine center in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South province last Friday.

The inmates were put on mandatory quarantine after they tested positive for the novel virus. They had been deported from neighboring South Africa.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that the hunt for the escapees was still on.

“The deportees are still on the run. We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding their escape,” he said.

There is mandatory quarantine for returning citizens regardless of the results of their COVID-19 tests.

In a statement last week, Nyathi described the escapees as COVID-19 “super-spreaders”.

“The ZRP warns members of the public against intentionally spreading COVID-19 pandemic to unsuspecting relatives, peers and the general public”.

“The police will ensure that the law takes its course on the suspects and anyone who puts the lives of citizens at risk,” Nyath said.

Source: Nam News Network