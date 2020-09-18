Covid-19: WHO says outbreak in Africa may have passed its peak, but warn against complacency

ADDIS ABABA, The World Health Organization (WHO) said the Covid-19 outbreak in Africa may have passed its peak, but warns governments not to be complacent as countries relax their restrictions.

The number of new daily confirmed cases overall has been dropping, although some countries are still seeing a rise in cases.

Over the past four weeks, there has been an average 10% fall in the number of weekly new cases being reported, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC).

But the CDC warns that Africa is not out of the woods yet.

“I don’t think we are over the first wave yet, we have not yet hit the bottom at all,” says the CDC’s John Nkengasong.

And there are still some countries seeing rising case numbers.

In North Africa, Morocco and Tunisia are experiencing a sustained increase in cases, and there’sbeen a rapid increase in cases in Libya according to the WHO.

Morocco reported the highest number of new cases on the continent over the last seven days, more than South Africa and Ethiopia.

However, both Algeria and Egypt have seen a decline in confirmed cases over the past month.

