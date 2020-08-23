COVID-19 MENA-EE Regional Impact Analysis Report

Islamic Relief Worldwide is operational in 12 countries in Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe Region. This document presents COVID-19 observations and data from both field teams and secondary data sources. The document aims to provide an understanding of both immediate and long-term potential impacts of COVID-19 as well as the key emerging trends that would affect humanitarian programming. A knowledge bank will be used to document best practices/lessons from field implementation for wider dissemination.

Key Insights

• Strict containment measures imposed by the Governments and authorities, are hampering access to basic services.

• Long period of economic inactivity is further exacerbating pre-COVID-19 socio- economic vulnerabilities. Since many countries in the region are facing ailing economy due to protracted conflict.

• Disruption of supply chain, currency devaluation, and low purchasing power has reduced access of food in the short-run. In the long-run, it will negatively impact household’s food security situation.

• Health systems are under prepared to deal with the scale and spread of the pandemic.

• Domestic violence is a concern for women and young girls.

• Learning crisis for children (especially those who are digitally excluded) is rising due to closure of schools.

• Lack of funding for COVID-19 is pressurising humanitarian agencies to de-prioritise ongoing humanitarian programmes and divert resources for COVID-19 preparedness and response.

• High unemployment, poverty, reduced coping capacities of marginalised groups are some of the long term identified impacts of COVID-19 in the region.

Capacity and added value of Islamic Relief

Islamic Relief due to its operational presence, qualified human resource, volunteer network and longstanding relationships with an array of stakeholders, is in a unique position to adapt and implement its programmes in response to COVID-19 Pandemic. Our programmatic approach is focused on:

1. Community engagement for promotion of good practices and information

2. Supporting and strengthening health systems

3. Ensuring the longer term and secondary impacts are factored from the outset

Some examples of the ongoing response activities in MENA-EE Region to combat COVID-19 humanitarian implications include:

Provision of Infection, prevention and control (IPC) supplies, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), medicines and medical equipment to the health facilities and Isolation centres. Also, in certain contexts, home health visits are arranged.

Disinfecting activities of public places/buildings such as hospitals and Schools to help reduce the possibility of contracting the virus.

Hygiene kit distribution and public health promotion and awareness to reduce the spread of the virus.

Ready to eat food provided in isolation centres as well as monthly food basket distribution.

Source: Islamic Relief