COVID-19 – Global response Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 – September 9, 2020

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• Since the emergence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in early 2020, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has worked in partnership with the U.S. Department of State (DoS), the National Security Council (NSC), and other parts of the interagency to lead the U.S. Government’s global response, track the spread of the outbreak, and direct assistance to affected countries. Since its establishment on March 9, USAID’s COVID-19 Task Force has led the Agency’s efforts to protect the safety and security of USAID’s global workforce, ensure the Agency could continue its life-saving mission across the world, and support partner countries in their response to COVID-19. On September 9, the COVID-19 Task Force finalized the transition of core responsibilities back to various parts of the Agency, ensuring that all essential operational and logistical functions enable USAID to continue its important work of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• To date, pledged funding from USAID includes $299 million in assistance from USAID’s Emergency Reserve Fund for Contagious Infectious-Disease Outbreaks (ERF-USAID), $235 million in Global Health Programs (GHP-USAID) funds, $558 million in humanitarian assistance from USAID’s International Disaster Assistance (IDA) account, and $243 million from the Economic Support Fund (ESF). USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA) leveraged the $558 million in IDA to support the COVID-19 response through 220 awards across 41 countries.

• In coordination with the NSC, USAID is working with U.S. Government (USG) interagency partners, including the U.S. Department of Defense, and the private sector to fulfill U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s commitment to provide ventilators to countries in need. To date, USAID has announced delivery of more than 6,100 ventilators to Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Fiji, Haiti, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kosovo, Mozambique, Nauru, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Rwanda, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Uzbekistan to support care for COVID-19 patients.

• USAID will also continue to support democracy, human rights, and governance programming by advancing press and civic freedom by monitoring legal protections for journalists and civil society organizations (CSOs); providing legal assistance where governments have used COVID-19-related emergency laws to restrict rights; promote media integrity and communicate information on COVID-19; counter misinformation and disinformation; and support CSOs to promote transparent governance

Source: US Agency for International Development