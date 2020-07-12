COVID-19 – Global response Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 – July 10, 2020

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• The U.S. Department of State (DoS) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) remain committed to assisting the world’s most vulnerable countries in fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. On June 19, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo announced an additional $75.5 million to support the global response to COVID-19, bringing total pledged DoS and USAID funding to more than $1.3 billion. To date, pledged funding from USAID includes more than $227 million in assistance from USAID’s Global Health Emergency Reserve Fund for Contagious Infectious-Disease Outbreaks (ERF-USAID), approximately $200 million in Global Health Programs (GHP-USAID) funds, $538 million in humanitarian assistance from USAID’s International Disaster Assistance (IDA) account, and more than $208 million from the Economic Support Fund (ESF).

• In coordination with the National Security Council, USAID is working with interagency partners, including the U.S. Department of Defense, and the private sector to fulfill U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s commitment to provide ventilators to countries in need globally. To date, USAID has delivered ventilators to Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, India, Pakistan, Peru, Russia, and South Africa to support care for COVID-19 patients. On July 6, the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, announced the arrival of a second shipment of 100 U.S.-manufactured ventilators in the country. These pieces of medical equipment will assist health care workers in treating severe COVID-19 cases.

• With USAID funding, partner organizations continue to implement risk communication and community engagement (RCCE), infection prevention and control (IPC), laboratory systems, surveillance, case management, and operations programs around the world to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other partners, USAID supports activities that help provide accurate, timely information about COVID-19, prevent further spread of the disease—especially in health care facilities—and identify potential cases early, enable laboratories to more efficiently process COVID-19 tests, and properly address and care for those who have the disease. Through these and other interventions, USAID is working to stem the spread of COVID-19 and address the second order impacts of the pandemic by providing assistance to populations in need.

Source: US Agency for International Development