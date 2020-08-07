COVID-19 Disease Response | Situation Report 26 | 25 July – 07 August 2020

-18,614,177 Confirmed cases in more than 200 countries, territories or areas

-702,642 Deaths

-80,884 Restrictions on mobility have been adopted by 219 countries, territories or areas

-1,372 IOM movements cancelled

-$206M Received by IOM for its Global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for Coronavirus 2019

Since it was initially reported on 31 December 2019, the disease known as COVID-19 has spread rapidly across the globe, leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a pandemic on 11 March 2020. As of 7 August, close to 18.6 million confirmed cases and close to 703,000 deaths have been reported globally since the outbreak began. Confirmed cases have been reported in more than 200 countries/territories/areas, with new cases and countries reporting daily.

The global mobility context amidst the COVID-19 pandemic remains dynamic, as Governments and authorities continue to issue new mobility restrictions and policy changes. As of 6 August 2020, a total of 219 countries, territories or areas have issued 80,884 travel restrictions indicating an increase of 7 per cent from 75,852 travel restrictions reported on 23 July 2020. There has been a 29 per cent increase in medical restrictions and 6 per cent increase in restrictions on specific nationalities. Simultaneously, there has been a 6 per cent decrease in restrictions on arrivals from specific countries, territories or areas. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, 177 countries, territories or areas have issued 675 exceptions enabling mobility despite blanket travel restrictions. Between 23 July and 6 August 2020, 29 countries, territories or areas have issued 60 new exceptions, while 18 countries, territories or areas have removed 41 exceptions.

In migrant camps, camp-like settings, reception centres and dormitories, there are increasing reports of confirmed cases and a heightened risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 due to overcrowding, inadequate sanitation, poor nutrition, and limited access to health services. These conditions greatly contribute to the risk of an infectious disease outbreak in locations that currently have no known cases and/or to increasing the risk of transmission if it is already present. To address these and other challenges, IOM missions around the world are working with governments and partners to ensure that migrants, whether in regular or irregular situations, as well as returnees and forcibly displaced persons, are included in all aspects of COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts.

Source: International Organization for Migration