Covid-19: Africa’s cases surpass 9.14 mln – Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA— The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 9,143,184 cases as of late Saturday evening, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 225,890 and some 8,323,377 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with more than 3.2 million cases, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 952,628 cases as of late Saturday evening, the agency added.

