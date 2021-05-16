Covid-19: African countries acquire over 38 million vaccines – Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, May 16 (NNN-AGENCIES) — African countries have acquired 38.03 million Covid-19 vaccines so far, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) disclosed.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said 22.4 million Covid-19 doses have been administered, out of the over 38.03 million acquired by member states.

This figure corresponds to a coverage rate of 1.48 per cent at the continental level, with 0.40 per cent of the population having received a full vaccine regimen, according to the Africa CDC.

According to the Africa CDC, African countries have used close to 58.87 per cent of the vaccine supply available.

It said five member states that are Morocco, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Egypt and Kenya have administered the most doses of Covid-19 vaccines to their respective populations.

The north African country of Morocco comes first administering 10.13 million Covid-19 vaccines, with 11.9 per cent of the country’s population fully vaccinated.

The West African country of Nigeria comes second administering 1.67 million Covid-19 vaccines, with 0.82 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

Ethiopia is in third place administering 1.3 million Covid-19 vaccines, with 1.13 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday noon, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa had reached 4,660,304 while the death toll from the pandemic stood at 125,404.

At least 4,219,117 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan has said that the government is following up on COVID-19 vaccines that are available in other countries to see if they can order for Tanzanians.

While addressing Eid Council coordinated by The National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata), at the Karimjee Grounds in Dar es Salaam, she reiterated that as a nation they cannot receive everything from outside especially the COVID-19 vaccines without conducting an internal assessment to see what is suitable for the Tanzanian population.

“COVID-19 has affected the entire world, in order fight against it we have to join other countries in fighting the pandemic. As far as vaccines are concerned we will follow up and make sure it is suitable for our people,” she said. — NNN-AGENCIES

Source: NAM News Network